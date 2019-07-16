Dogs let out from pound in Rankin

The hamlet dog pound was vandalized sometime during the early morning hours of July 11 in Rankin Inlet.

The pound’s fence was broken, holes were cut in the wire fencing and three dogs were let off their chains and released by the culprits.

Rankin Fire Chief Mark Wyatt notified the community a file has been opened with the Rankin detachment of the RCMP, and the Rankin Fire Department and Bylaw Office are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the damage.

Water advisory

As of press time, the boil water advisory is still on for the communities of Baker Lake and Rankin Inlet.

The advisories are precautionary measures due to high turbidity (cloudy water) levels.

In a news release the Government of Nunavut reminded the public that all water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one full minute during a boil water advisory.

The release further stated it is essential that all water be boiled if it’s to be used for drinking, preparing infant formulas, preparing juices and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and cooking or brushing one’s teeth.

Fun day coming in Rankin

Agnico Eagle will host its annual Family Fun Day in Rankin Inlet on Saturday, July 27, outside the community recreation hall, beginning at 1 p.m.

The event will feature a free barbecue, live music, an ice cream bar, cupcakes, a kid’s carnival and Bouncy Castle, face painting, a square dance and lots of draw prizes.

Camp visit

Acura was scheduled to bring its week-long science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) camp to communities across the Kivalliq this summer.

Acura were scheduled to be in Naujaat from June 20 to 24, in Baker Lake from July 1 to 5, in Chesterfield Inlet from July 8 to 12, Coral Harbour from July 15 to 19 and Rankin Inlet from July 22 to 26.

Actua is Canada’s leading STEM youth outreach network, representing 39 university- and college-based members.

It has brought its various science projects across the region many times in the past, and they are always well-received by students and teachers alike.