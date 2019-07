Tuugaalik High School physical education teacher Gaspare Minaudo conducted a square-dancing unit to help move toward the end of the school year in Naujaat recently.

It culminated with the entire student body and staff members coming together on Wednesday, May 15, to hit the floor square dancing and then enjoy a modest school feast.

Laughter was everywhere as students and teachers took to the floor to show off their moves and different styles of square dancing at the event.