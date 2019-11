Complete Kivalliq election results

Listed below are the official results from the municipal elections held across the Kivalliq on Oct. 28 and 29.

Each community now has eight hamlet council seats and the mayor’s position up for election every four years.

Arviat:

Mayor:

Bob Leonard 368 (Elected)

Airo Pameolik 251

Alex Ishalook 33

Council:

Joe. Jr. Savikataaq 558 (Elected)

Peter Alareak 439 (Elected)

Gordy Kidlapik 422 (Elected)

Elizabeth Issakiark 399 (Elected)

Nathan Caskey 392 (Elected)

Natasha Komakjuak 371 (Elected)

Juanita King-Kuksuk 343 (Elected)

Amanda Main 311 (Elected)

Doreen Hannak 302

William Tiktaq 284

Annie Amauyak 237

Madeline Issakiark 234

Tony Phinney 227

Darren Price 211

Anita Ulimaumi 173

Joshua Curley 163

Baker Lake:

Mayor:

Richard Aksawnee 219 (Elected)

Kevin Iksiktaaryuk 173

Sarah Anirniq 58

Karen Duval 40

Shawn Atungala 33

Council:

Lars Qaqqaq 386 (Elected)

Russell Toolooktook 381 (Elected)

Paula Kigjugalik Hughson 362 (Elected)

Joedee Joedee 322 (Elected)

Becky Tootoo 321 (Elected)

Francis Ayago 320 (Elected)

Susie Aupaluktuq 280 (Elected)

Karen Yip 275 (Elected)

Jason Putumirqtuq 268

David Owingayak 165

William Noah Sr. 143

Mary Kreelak 117

Chesterfield Inlet:

Mayor:

Barney Aggark 96 (Elected)

Simionie Sammurtok 25

Jimmy Krako 17

Council:

Janice Aggark 93 (Elected)

Doreen Mullins 90 (Elected)

Alice Kreelak 83 (Elected)

Yvonne Bedford 81 (Elected)

Maryann Issaluk 76 (Elected)

Tony Amauyak 72 (Elected)

Gaetano Scala 66 (Elected)

Angelina Simik 65 (Elected)

Doriana Sammurtok 64

Lillian Autut 63

Bernard Jr. Putulik 61

Jerome Misheralak 60

Jeannie Tautu 55

Louis Autut 52

Leonie Mimialik 46

Solomon Autut 35

Coral Harbour:

Mayor:

Willie Nakoolak (acclaimed)

Council:

Cindy Ningeongan (acclaimed)

Danny Pee (acclaimed)

Doris Bruce (acclaimed)

Jordan Emiktowt (acclaimed)

Kidlapik Nakoolak (acclaimed)

Leonie Duffy (acclaimed)

Noah Kadlak (acclaimed)

Troy Netser (acclaimed)

Naujaat:

Mayor:

Alan Robinson 174 (Elected)

Steve Mapsalak 49

Council:

Donat Milortok 180 (Elected)

Levi Katokra 180 (Elected)

Mary Tuktudjuk 176 (Elected)

Joseph Mapsalak 164 (Elected)

Asina Angotingoar 161 (Elected)

Michel Akkuardjuk 152 (Elected)

Romeo Kopak 148 (Elected)

Peter Mannik 135 (Elected by draw)

Richard Angotialuk 135 (Lost tiebreak draw)

Goretti Tinashlu 125

Joseph Sivanertok 123

Rankin Inlet:

Mayor:

Harry Towtongie 291 (Elected)

Levinia Brown 160

Council:

Gabriel Karlik 379 (Elected)

Kelly Clark-Lindell 378 (Elected)

Justin Merritt 359 (Elected)

Michael Shouldice 320 (Elected)

Lynn Sivatok Rudd 310 (Elected)

Danny Kowmuk 295 (Elected)

Martha Atuat Hickes 295 (Elected)

Tommy Makkigak 246 (Elected)

Jason Brown 156

Whale Cove:

Mayor:

Percy Kabloona 84 (Elected)

Stanley Adjuk 74

Council:

Sean Nipisar 89 (Elected)

Sam Arualak 80 (Elected)

Dodai Kritterdluk 78 (Elected)

Lewis Voisey 76 (Elected)

Ryan Kolit 73 (Elected)

Leonard Teenar 72 (Elected)

Marie Okalik 72 (Elected)

Anna Okalik 70 (Elected)

Mike Panika 67

Gerard Maktar 59

Jackie Napayok 39

Sarah Igviksaq 26