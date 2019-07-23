Canadian flag bearer true believer in Young Living

There’s no feeling quite like having a lot of success with a product line you truly believe in.

Essential oils (aromatherapy) from Young Living have become a lifestyle choice for millions of consumers in Canada, and Ashley Tulugak of Rankin Inlet was proud to represent each-and-every one as she carried the Canadian flag for the opening ceremonies of the 25th anniversary of Young Living’s International Grand Convention at Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A., on July 16.

Tulugak said members of her distribution team started to see a lot of success with the Young Living products about a year ago.

She said her team members all loved the products and wanted to share them with others, so they choose to pursue Young Living as a business opportunity in their community.

“Those members saw a lot of success, were able to earn some extra income and win some prizes, so I was feeling really proud of them for all their dedication and hard work,” said Tulugak.

“You feel a real shift when you start using essential oils in your home. They help calm you.”

Tulugak said a colleague posted online information about the products, which got her interested.

“I’ve participated in a number of classes to learn about what you can do to remove toxins from your home, and which products offer healthier-and-safer choices for me and my family,” she said.

“I have a genetic skin disorder called psoriasis. Young Living products have helped me deal with that, including making healthier eating choices.”

Close to 50 countries involved with Young Living were represented at the convention, with about 35,000 members taking part in the three-day event.

Tulugak said she’s been working closely with Young Living leadership and corporate teams to address some of the shipping issues that plague the North.

She said the team members have worked with her to resolve the issues, and even came to Rankin Inlet to host an event this past year.