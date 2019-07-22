Around the Kivalliq

Parks Day

Rankin Inlet

A modest crowd headed-out to Iqalugaarjuup Nunanga Territorial Park to check-out the scene at the Elder’s Cabin for Parks Day celebrations in Rankin Inlet on July 20.

Buses were available to transport those who needed a lift to the event, which ran from noon until 3 p.m.

Among the scheduled activities were a barbecue, games and prizes.

Family Fun Day

Rankin Inlet

The Agnico Eagle Family Fun Day will be held outside the community recreation hall in Rankin Inlet this coming Saturday, July 27, beginning at 1 p.m.

Scheduled treats, attractions and activities include a free barbecue, live music, an ice-cream bar, cupcakes, a kid’s carnival, dunk tank, Bouncy Castles, face painting, draws and a square dance.

Volunteer advisor

Baker Lake

The Abluqta Society seeks a volunteer to take the role of financial advisor to the society in Baker Lake.

Anyone looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity, and who has financial knowledge and experience to share, is asked to apply to the Abluqta Society by July 31.

Bike rodeo

Rankin Inlet

A bike rodeo will be held at Victor’s Playground this coming Friday, July 26, in Rankin Inlet from 1:15 to 4 p.m.

Participants are asked to meet at the playground by 1:15 p.m. to assemble for the parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m.

The rodeo is a joint activity of the Rankin Inlet detachment of the RCMP, the Rankin Inlet Fire Department and the local Department of Public Health.

The rodeo is scheduled to include road and helmet safety, basic first-aid training, bike inspections and great prizes, including prizes for parents taking part in the event.

Softball tourney

Rankin Inlet

The hamlet of Rankin Inlet will host a softball tournament this coming weekend, July 26 to 28, for youth born in 2003 or younger.

Scheduled to compete in the tourney are two teams from Rankin Inlet, and well as teams from Arviat, Baker Lake, Coral Harbour and Whale Cove.

Festival time

Baker Lake

Event organizers are currently taking suggestions for what local residents would like to see at the upcoming Festival by the Lake in Baker Lake next month.

This year’s Festival by the Lake will run from Aug. 23 to 25.