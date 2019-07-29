Around the Kiv

Hall of Fame

Arviat/Nunavut

The Kickball’s own Susan Aglukark, originally from Arviat, is the Western Canadian Hall of Fame inductee for 2019.

The hall of fame is the latest accolade for Aglukark, who is also the first Inuk artist to win a JUNO Award, is a recipient of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement, and is also an officer of the Order of Canada.

Aglukark will be inducted into the hall of fame at the WCMA Artists Awards Reception in Whitehorse on Oct. 3.

Somebody’s daughter

Rankin Inlet

The Kivalliq Inuit Association has announced Phase One of its Somebody’s Daughter program will be held at Nunavut Arctic College’s Kivalliq Hall from Aug. 12 to 19.

Participants of Phase One will also participate in Phase Two at a later date.

The Phase One program includes: preparation of sealskin and polar bear skins; writing as a way of healing; women’s gathering with discussions on priorities; and the first stages of Inuit knowledge resource development.

All participants must bring their own skinning ulu, and all instruction will be delivered in Inuktitut.

AEM reports

Nunavut

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) second quarter results show a net income of $27.8 million, or $0.12 per share.

The result includes non-cash foreign currency translation gains on deferred tax liabilities of $5.9 million ($0.03 per share), derivative gains on financial instruments, mark-to-market and other adjustments of $3.3 million ($0.01 per share) and non-cash foreign currency translation losses of $4.1 million ($0.02 per share).

AEM’s report on the Meliadine mine – which declared commercial production on May 14 – shows the total pre-commercial ounces of gold produced were 47,281 (including 17,582 ounces in the first quarter of 2019).

Total capital costs for the development of Meliadine were approximately $830 million, which is below the original forecast of $900 million. Operations are continuing to ramp up and expected production for 2019 remains unchanged at approximately 230,000 ounces of gold (including pre-commercial production).

The report also shows the Amaruq project remains on schedule for commercial production.

Narwhal tags

Rankin Inlet/Baker Lake

The Kangiqliniq Hunters and Trappers Organization (HTO) announced the community of Rankin Inlet was awarded 30 narwhal tags for 2019 on July 25.

The news release stated due to the fact Rankin had not filled its quota during the past three years, there will be no restrictions on waiting, means of travel, or limits per person.

Hunters were also reminded that SPOT locator devices are available through search and rescue and survival suits via the local HTO.

The Rankin HTO also asked hunters to observe Naujaat HTO bylaws, and to notify the Kangiqliniq HTO when heading out so it can keep track of hunters out on the water and tag availability.

The community of Baker Lake was awarded with seven tags.

Hunting season began on July 15.

Kiv athletes

Kivalliq

Listed below are the confirmed Kivalliq athletes in wrestling and volleyball who will compete in the Western Canada Summer Games in Swift Current, Sask, from Aug. 8 to 18.

Wrestling team:

Chasity St John, 74 kg, Arviat

Girls indoor volleyball:

Haylee Kaayak, Baker Lake

Alyson McKay, Rankin Inlet

Shanti Dias, Rankin Inlet

Kailee Karlik, Rankin Inlet

Amber Graham, Rankin Inlet

Eema Jones, Whale Cove

Macy Jones, Whale Cove

Boys indoor volleyball:

Robert Kabvitok, head coach, Rankin Inlet

Tristen Dias, assistant coach, Rankin Inlet

Female beach volleyball:

Talia Grant Rankin Inlet