Around the Kiv: The ace returns for a chase in Rankin

Rankin Inlet

The mega-popular Chase the Ace fundraiser has returned to Rankin Inlet as a way to raise funds for the community’s fire department and ambulance services.

Rankin had previously produced a win of more than $80,000 for Mike Shouldice when he picked the ace with only nine cards remaining in the deck.

On the short list

Kivalliq

Eleven exceptional projects – by the North, for the North – have been selected as finalists for the eighth annual Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP).

The selected projects range in scope and focus, with every one of the 11 demonstrating the potential to generate a lasting impact across Canada’s North.

Encouraging, enabling and celebrating Northern achievement and innovation, the AIP is the largest prize in Canada dedicated to the Canadian Arctic, awarding up to $3 million every year across three categories.

The recommendations from the three regional selection committees for Inuit Nunangat, the NWT and the Yukon will now go to the AIP’s National Selection Committee for the final laureates to be selected and announced at the AIP’s 8th Annual Awards Ceremony.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa on February 5, 2020, in conjunction with the Northern Lights Business and Cultural Showcase.

Charges laid

Rankin Inlet

Members of the RCMP’s Rankin Inlet detachment were dispatched to investigate reports of an ATV driving at high rate of speed, not obeying Stop signs and driving recklessly around the community at about 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The same ATV had also been witnessed driving around with three people on it by Rankin by-law officers, which exceeds the lawful limit of two riders.

The RCMP were quick to locate the ATV and the driver of the machine was subsequently arrested for impaired driving after allegedly failing the road side screening device.

The 20-year-old male from Rankin Inlet faces impaired driving related charges after he failed additional breath tests which showed him over the legal limit.

Nominees announced

Baker Lake

Listed below are the nominees for the executive board of the Baker Lake Hunter and Trapper Organization.

An advance pole will be held on Dec. 2, with the general election being held on Dec. 9.

Kirk Aningaat

Hosea Iksiraq

Nehemiah Kabloona

Judy Mannik

Caleb Mariq

Hugh Nateela

Glen Nanauq

Paul Neigo

Jason Putumiraqtuq

Philip Putumiraqtuq