Around the Kiv: Junior firefighters program

A total of five youths took part in a highly successful junior firefighters program in Baker Lake earlier this month.

It was the first time the Baker Lake Volunteer Fire Department held the program, which was organized and facilitated by Baker Deputy Fire Chief Vincent Inukpak

The goal of the junior firefighters program was to help the youthful participants with their school credits, as well as to give the teenagers the chance to experience firefighting on a first-hand basis.

The youths undertook the same training regular firefighters do at fire halls across the Kivalliq region, but did not take part in any actual fire calls that came in during their training program.

The five junior firefighters conducted a demonstration on the new skills they acquired at Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School on Nov. 13.

The Baker Lake Volunteer Fire Department hopes to hold similar youth training programs in the future, based on the success of its inaugural effort.

Sanitary pad funding

Kivalliq/Nunavut

A GoFundMe initiative has been launched by the African and Caribbean Association of Nunavut (ACAN) under the title of Free Sanitary Pads for Nunavut School Girls to raise funds to buy and distribute packs of sanitary pads to schoolgirls across Nunavut.

Sanitary pads cost $7.99 in Ottawa, while the same pack cost $15.99 in the Nunavut capital of Iqaluit. The prices go higher in Nunavut communities farther away from the capital.

It has been reported to the ACAN that some girls across Nunavut have resorted to using socks during their monthly period as a result of these exorbitant prices.

Logo contest and society news

Baker Lake

The Baker Lake Minor Hockey Association is holding a contest to update the logo for its off-ice clothing.

The association is retaining the name Blizzard in the logo moving forward.

Deadline to submit an entry into the contest and a chance to win the $250 prize and an article of clothing sporting the new design is 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

The contest is open to all members of the community and those participating in the logo contest may drop their designs off at Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School or email them to craigkelba@gmail.com.

In other news from Baker Lake, the Abuqta Society distributed a total of 89 bags of dry goods to those in need in the community on Nov. 13.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the work being done in the community of Baker Lake by the Abluqta Society – or to become a volunteer themselves – are invited to attend the Abluqta Society’s annual general meeting in Baker Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning at 7 p.m.

Man found

Rankin Inlet

A search conducted by the Rankin Inlet search-and-rescue (SAR) team concluded on a happy note in Rankin Inlet on Nov. 16.

Nanukuluuk Anawak went hunting with his uncle, Loren Tagornak, earlier in the day. The two men were travelling by Honda ATV and were headed towards Mumiqvik when their vehicle broke down.

The pair started walking towards the Meliadine camp near Rankin. When Tagornak arrived at the camp without Anawak, four SAR volunteers were immediately dispatched to look for the hunter.

More searchers joined later in the day before Anawak was found healthy and in good spirits.

Deputy mayor

Rankin Inlet

The Rankin Inlet hamlet council has voted-in Martha Hicks as the community’s new deputy mayor.