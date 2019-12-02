Around the Kiv – Heavy schedule at new rink

Rankin Inlet

The newly opened arena in Rankin Inlet got off to a quick start with a heavy schedule during its first week of operation from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1.

The arena hosted minor hockey players of all ages as the Rankin Rock Season Opener hockey camp kicked-off the 2019-2020 hockey season in Rankin.

Bantam-aged players from across Nunavut were next up on the schedule, as the new arena hosted the Arctic Winter Games (AWG) tryout camp from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

The final list of selected players for the Team Nunavut bantam squad for the 2020 AWG was not released as of press time.

Chief for a day

Rankin Inlet

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Rankin Inlet Fire Department welcomed their 2019 Junior Fire Chiefs for the Day to the station for all sorts of goodies and fun.

This year’s six Junior Fire Chiefs for the Day are Kindergarten student Kalluk Eecherk, Grade 1 student Naomi Osborne, Grade 2 student Ariana Makpah, Grade 3 student Gianna Hernandez, and Grade 4 students Lila Hunter and Princess Rachael Grace.

The students earned their Junior Fire Chiefs for the Day designation by winning the annual Fire Prevention Week drawing contest held at Leo Ussak Elementary School in Rankin.

The young junior chiefs were treated to a day of fire truck rides to and from school, a pizza-party-and-cake lunch at the fire hall (with puppies), and a whole lot of fun with the local firefighters.

Annual feast and fair

Baker Lake

The annual Agnico Eagle-sponsored Christmas feast was held Saturday, Nov. 30, at the community hall in Baker Lake.

The feast included a visit from Santa and a group of his elves and wrapped up with a square dance later that evening.

In other Baker Lake news, students at Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School had their Heritage Fair projects on display in the school gym for public viewing on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

KIA candidates

Kivalliq

Listed below are the candidates for the upcoming Kivalliq Inuit Association elections Monday, Dec. 9.

President:

Stanley Adjuk

David Ningeongan

Kono Tattuinee

Secretary/treasurer:

Donna Adams – Acclaimed

Community Director Arviat:

David Kuksuk

Tony Uluadluak

Community Director Baker Lake:

Angela Cook

Thomas Elytook

James Taipana

Community Director Chesterfield Inlet:

Peter Sr. Kattegatsiak – acclaimed

Community Director Coral Harbour:

Hannah Angutialuk

Solomon Nakoolak

Paul Pudlat