Around the Kiv: Game on in Arviat

Arviat

Nine teams participated in two divisions recently at the Calm Air Cup Jon Lindell Memorial senior men’s tournament in Arviat.

Final results were not known as of press time.

New album out

Nunavut

The Iqaluit-based Jerry Cans band has announced its new album, Echoes, will be released May 15.

The first song from the album, Atauttikkut, was released Jan. 26.

In a news release promoting the album, Echoes was described as having an “uneasy, unfamiliar energy, in part a product of new processes and experiences that went into its creation.”

The Jerry Cans fourth album was produced by Jace Lasek (Besnard Lakes, Land of Talk, Suuns) and recorded at his Breakglass Studio in Montreal.

The album comes complete with a truly special title track, that features James Ungalaq of Nunavut metal legends Northern Haze.

Helping hands

Baker Lake

Members of the Abluqta Society were aided by a group of community volunteers to pass out a total of 83 bags of grocery items to those in need in Baker Lake on Jan 17.

The society also announced that the art submission of Candis Sateana of Rankin Inlet was selected in the contest to choose a logo to represent the Abluqta Society’s food bank and thrift store in Baker Lake.

Sateana will receive a new Dell laptop as a prize for having her logo creation selected.