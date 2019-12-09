Around the Kiv: Fundraiser grows Rankin Inlet

Elder Adele Angidlik took home an early holiday bonus after having her ticket drawn at the Chase the Ace fundraiser for the Rankin Inlet Fire Department on Nov. 29.
Angidlik pulled the Jack of Clubs to win $250. The jackpot was last reported to be more than $6,000 in the Rankin fundraiser.
Contract signed
Arviat
Northern Networks Ltd. has signed a partnership deal with Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology to bring Sandvik’s products to Nunavut’s mining companies, stated a Dec. 3 news release.
Northern Networks Ltd. is a general contractor under Arviat’s Eskimo Point Lumber Supply.
Eskimo Point Lumber Supply and Northern Networks Ltd. president and chief executive officer Ryan St. John stated increasing technology will produce more employment opportunities in communities.
He stated today’s youth are also better prepared to benefit from advancing technology than ever before.
“As you (mining) automate, there is more opportunity for people in the community to be a part of that industry and gain employment thanks to new technology,” stated St. John.
“A lot of younger people are so computer-savvy, and they are already working with their hands and equipment every day.”
Of the 170 people employed by St. John’s companies, 60 per cent of them come from Inuit communities.
Roster announced
Kivalliq/Nunavut
The final roster for Team Nunavut’s bantam hockey team that will compete in the upcoming 2020 Arctic Winter Games has been officially announced following a tryout camp in Rankin Inlet earlier this month.
The bantam team is led by head coach David Clark, assistant coach Graham (Bubsy) Kusugak and team manager Hanna Siksik, all of Rankin Inlet.
Goaltender Tony Natsiapik and forwards Seth Burke, Michael Donovan and Jacob Nungaq are from the Baffin region, while all other players selected to the bantam team are from the Kivalliq region.
Listed below are the players and their jersey numbers.
Goaltenders:
Tony Natsiapik No. 35
Ramsey Eetuk 31
Defencemen:
Prime Paniyuk 12
Russell Matoo 7
Sandy Tattuinee 10
Terence Pilakapsi 14
Thayer Komakjuak 26
Mackenzie Putumiraqtuq 29
Forwards:
Seth Burke 24
Ethan Kuksuk 8
Gregory Wiseman 19
Justin Eetuk 13
Liam Tattuinee 16
Kadin Eetuk 96
Owen Connelly-Clark 17
Michael Donovan 44
Jacob Nungaq 88
Hockey night in Baker
Baker Lake
The Baker Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) will hold its annual Hockey Night in Baker Lake event on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Players in the BLMHA program, from initiation to junior aged, will be featured in minor hockey games played throughout the evening.
Hockey Night in Baker Lake will also see $20,000 worth of prizes distributed in one evening from the senior men’s hockey fundraiser, the Gentlemen’s Elimination Draw.