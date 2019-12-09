Around the Kiv: Fundraiser grows Rankin Inlet

Elder Adele Angidlik took home an early holiday bonus after having her ticket drawn at the Chase the Ace fundraiser for the Rankin Inlet Fire Department on Nov. 29.

Angidlik pulled the Jack of Clubs to win $250. The jackpot was last reported to be more than $6,000 in the Rankin fundraiser.

Contract signed

Arviat

Northern Networks Ltd. has signed a partnership deal with Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology to bring Sandvik’s products to Nunavut’s mining companies, stated a Dec. 3 news release.

Northern Networks Ltd. is a general contractor under Arviat’s Eskimo Point Lumber Supply.

Eskimo Point Lumber Supply and Northern Networks Ltd. president and chief executive officer Ryan St. John stated increasing technology will produce more employment opportunities in communities.

He stated today’s youth are also better prepared to benefit from advancing technology than ever before.

“As you (mining) automate, there is more opportunity for people in the community to be a part of that industry and gain employment thanks to new technology,” stated St. John.

“A lot of younger people are so computer-savvy, and they are already working with their hands and equipment every day.”

Of the 170 people employed by St. John’s companies, 60 per cent of them come from Inuit communities.

Roster announced

Kivalliq/Nunavut

The final roster for Team Nunavut’s bantam hockey team that will compete in the upcoming 2020 Arctic Winter Games has been officially announced following a tryout camp in Rankin Inlet earlier this month.

The bantam team is led by head coach David Clark, assistant coach Graham (Bubsy) Kusugak and team manager Hanna Siksik, all of Rankin Inlet.

Goaltender Tony Natsiapik and forwards Seth Burke, Michael Donovan and Jacob Nungaq are from the Baffin region, while all other players selected to the bantam team are from the Kivalliq region.

Listed below are the players and their jersey numbers.

Goaltenders:

Tony Natsiapik No. 35

Ramsey Eetuk 31

Defencemen:

Prime Paniyuk 12

Russell Matoo 7

Sandy Tattuinee 10

Terence Pilakapsi 14

Thayer Komakjuak 26

Mackenzie Putumiraqtuq 29

Forwards:

Seth Burke 24

Ethan Kuksuk 8

Gregory Wiseman 19

Justin Eetuk 13

Liam Tattuinee 16

Kadin Eetuk 96

Owen Connelly-Clark 17

Michael Donovan 44

Jacob Nungaq 88

Hockey night in Baker

Baker Lake

The Baker Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) will hold its annual Hockey Night in Baker Lake event on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Players in the BLMHA program, from initiation to junior aged, will be featured in minor hockey games played throughout the evening.

Hockey Night in Baker Lake will also see $20,000 worth of prizes distributed in one evening from the senior men’s hockey fundraiser, the Gentlemen’s Elimination Draw.