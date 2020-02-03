Around the Kiv: February is language month

Language month

Nunavut

The Government of Nunavut is inviting Nunavummiut to share their family stories through Attiiniq, the customary practice of Inuit naming, during Uqausirmut Quviasuutiqarniq – celebration of Inuktut language month in February.

Minister of Languages David Joanasie stated in a news release this year’s theme celebrates the practice of naming; a powerful expression of who Inuit are as individuals and as a society.

“Passed on for countless generations, Inuit names ground us in our families and communities, while keeping the living knowledge of our history, culture and language thriving and strong,” stated Joanasie.

Uqausirmut Quviasuutiqarniq is an annual celebration on the importance, history and diversity of Inuktut in the territory.

Tourney time

Rankin Inlet

Young minor hockey players from across the Kivalliq will be descending on Rankin Inlet this weekend as the community hosts the annual Arctic Atoms tournament from Feb. 14-16.

The host Rankin Rock atoms squad will try to defend their 2019 crown at this year’s event.

KIA directors meet

Arviat

The Kivalliq Inuit Association will be holding a board of directors meeting in Arviat from Feb. 19 to 21.

The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. at the Katimavik Suites conference room.

Deadline nears for French immersion

Kivalliq

The Department of Education is seeking youth between the ages of 13 and 18 and post-secondary students to apply for the Explore program — a three-to five-week spring or summer French immersion experience, taking place in various locations across Canada.

Nunavutmiut will have the opportunity to learn a new language both inside and outside of the classroom, while exploring a new region in Canada and making new friends. No previous French language experience is required.

Meals, accommodation, course fees, instruction materials, workshops and some group activities are covered for accepted participants by Explore.

The early-bird application deadline is February 15. For more information, contact Nunavut’s Territorial Coordinator, Pascale Baillargeon, at (867) 975-5677 or Pbaillargeon@gov.nu.ca.