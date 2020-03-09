Around the Kiv: Arviat Mayor Bob Leonard dies

Arviat Mayor Bob Leonard passed away on March 4.

One of the Kivalliq’s longest serving mayors, Leonard was highly regarded as a municipal leader and an honest, caring person across the region.

Leonard’s fifth-consecutive election win took place on Oct. 28.

He will be fondly remembered as a mayor who loved the community he served and a community leader who treated everyone equally and with respect.

Games cancelled

Kivalliq

Hundreds of young athletes, coaches and families were disappointed with the news that the 2020 Arctic Winter Games, scheduled to run from March 15 to 21 in Whitehorse had been cancelled due to public health concerns over the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The decision was made by the host society on March 7 based on the recommendation of the Yukon’s acting chief medical officer of health.

While there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Yukon at the time of the decision, the host society stated that cancelling the Games was the most responsible cautionary precaution.

The host society’s decision was supported by the Arctic Winter Games International Committee.

Peewee time

Rankin Inlet

A total of eight teams in two divisions competed for the Powerful Peewees championship in Rankin Inlet last weekend.

The lineup of teams included Arviat, Baker Lake, Coral Harbour, Iqaluit, Naujaat, the Rankin Rock, Rankin Atoms and a combined Rankin Inlet/Whale Cove squad.

Final results were not known as of press time.