Around the Kiv

Arctic Inspiration Prize

Kivalliq

The eighth annual Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP) awards ceremony will be held at the Northern Lights Business and Cultural Showcase at Ottawa’s Shaw Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Up to $3 million in prize money will be awarded to the 2019 AIP laureates and their projects for the North.

The AIP awarded more than $200,000 to Kivalliq projects in 2018, with the Qajaq program at Victor Sammurtok School in Chesterfield Inlet picking up $140,000 and the Rankin Rock Hockey Camp in Rankin Inlet earning $80,000.

Impaired driving arrest

Rankin Inlet

A 64-year-old man from Rankin Inlet is facing impaired-driving charges after fleeing from local bylaw officers before being picked-up by RCMP on Friday, Sept. 13.

The RCMP officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. concerning a report of a possibly impaired driver.

Students were participating in the annual Terry Fox Walk/Run when Rankin bylaw officers attempted to stop an ATV at a controlled intersection to allow the students to cross the street safely.

The driver of the ATV failed to stop for the bylaw officers. The RCMP immediately located the ATV and arrested the driver for impaired driving. His blood alcohol level was allegedly found to be more than double the legal limit.

The driver is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Nov. 4 in Rankin.

RCMP remind the public of the dangers of impaired driving and the dire consequences that often result from operating a vehicle while impaired.

Puck time

Rankin Inlet

While there is still no word on the official opening date for the community’s new arena, the new hockey season is almost upon us.

The Rankin Rock have released the three October dates for minor hockey player registration in Rankin Inlet.

Players can be registered for minor hockey on Oct. 4, 11 and 18. All three sessions will be held at the old arena from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The registration fee for the upcoming season is $150 per child.

The Rock will hold its annual free hockey gear giveaway on Oct. 18, also at the grand old lady on the hill from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The following dates have been selected for Rankin Inlet’s major hockey events of the upcoming season:

Oct. 21 to 25: Rankin Rock hockey camp (subject to change depending on status of new arena)

Nov. 8 to 10: AWG bantam tryouts

Dec. 20 to 22: Local initiation/novice

Jan. 17 to 19: Bantam Rock

Feb. 7 to 9: Arctic Atoms

Feb. 20 to 23: Polar Bear Plate

March 6 to 8: Powerful Peewees

March 25 to 29: Terence Tootoo Memorial

April 3 to 5: Local initiation/novice