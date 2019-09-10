Around the Kiv

Award presented

Rankin Inlet

Maani Ulujuk Ilinniarvik (MUI) Class of 2019 graduate Katrina Anderson was recently presented with the Governor General’s Academic Medal during graduation ceremonies at MUI in Rankin Inlet.

The Governor General’s Academic Medal is awarded annually to the student graduating with the highest-grade point average from a Canadian high school, college or university program.

Bus services

Rankin Inlet

A new community bus service has been established in Rankin Inlet this month, operating from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

The bus is being operated by Rankin Auto Value Inc. and use of the service if being offered free of charge for the month of September to introduce the community to the bus service and its routes.

Beginning in October, single-ride fares will be set at $5 for youth (aged six to 16) and elders (65 and older) and $10 for adults, with monthly passes being available at $50 for youth and elders and $100 for adults. Six-month and yearly passes can also be purchased at further-discounted rates.

The company’s buses are equipped with wheelchair lifts and tie downs, however those requiring the service will have to phone ahead at least one hour prior to their pick-up time to ensure the company has the proper staff available to assist them.

Nico to perform

Arviat

Rapper and hip-hop artist Biz Nico is scheduled to perform in Arviat on Sept. 28, beginning at 7 p.m.

Originally from Saskatoon, Sask., and now operating out of Winnipeg, Nico is perhaps best known for 2016’s Testimony (From the Streets to the Church) and 2017’s Make Them Bells Ring.

Directors meet

Arviat

The Kivalliq Inuit Association (KIA) will host a board-of-directors meeting in Arviat from Sept. 17 to 19.

The KIA board meetings will be held in the Arviat council chamber beginning at 9 a.m.

Fox fundraiser

Naujaat

A total of $1,250.35 was raised in support of the Terry Fox fundraiser in Naujaat earlier this month.

Acknowledgements sent out by organizers for supporting the fundraiser in the community included the Naujaat Co-op, Northern store, staff at the local health centre, Tuugaalik High School staff, RCMP and Wildlife officers and all volunteers.