Around the Kiv

Language development

Kivalliq/Nunavut

Inuktut Language Arts 1 (ILA1) – developed for kindergarten to Grade 6 by the Department of Education’s curriculum development division – and Inuktut Language Arts 2 (ILA2) – still being developed – are expected to launch for field testing in the coming few months.

The ILA1 is designed to be used with students whose first language is Inuktut, and who are very fluent in Inuktut.

Schools that implement the ILA1 curriculum will follow the Qulliq model of language instruction for communities where Inuktut is the strong first language, students are taught to read and write fluently in Inuktut first, and English is only gradually introduced as a second language.

The goal of the ILA2 curriculum will ultimately be to enhance bilingual education by assisting students, parents and community members who need to strengthen their Inuktut language literacy and skills, according to a press release from the Department of Education.

Fun on the lake

Baker Lake

The fifth annual Festival by the Lake took place in Baker Lake from Aug. 23 to 25.

This year’s festival was scheduled to feature an impressive array of talent and activities.

On the talent side, slated to appear were Juno Award winner for best children’s album Al Simmons, LilBear (Christine Lamothe) for a hip hop dance and workshops, hypnotist JimmyG and The Jerry Cans.

Activities during the three-day festival included Carnival in the Turf, numerous dances and contests, traditional games and entertainment, water walking, Hinaani art workshop, fireworks display, the Baker Lake premiere of the movie, Grizzlies, parades and much, much more.

Elders gathering

Winnipeg

A national gathering of elders will take place at Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre from Sept. 9 to 12.

The event will feature an Elder’s Forum on the revitalization of culture and language, reconciliation, missing and murdered indigenous women and men, honouring families and climate change.

The national gathering will also feature a cultural showcase, trade show, holistic wellness, a talent show and social dance.