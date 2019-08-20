Around the Kiv: Arviat walls get fresh paint

New colours

Arviat

Well-known local artist Char A. Qaritaq was hired by the Hamlet of Arviat to paint the walls inside the indoor playground at King Arena earlier this month.

The indoor playground used to be the site of Arviat’s curling rink.

Qaritaq has been painting the walls a beautiful array of colours.

The hamlet also plans to add new flooring in the indoor playground as soon as the materials arrive on the sealift.

Agreement signed

Ottawa/Nunavut

Ottawa and Nunavut signed an agreement in principle for the devolution of powers to the Government of Nunavut (GN) from the federal government in Iqaluit on Aug. 15.

On-hand for the signing ceremony were Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Aluki Kotierk, federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett, Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq, federal negotiator Fred Caron and GN negotiator Simon Awa.

The fourteen-chapter agreement – five years in the making – was made formal with the signatures of Savikataaq, Kotierk and Bennett.

Final negotiations for the transfer of power from the federal government to Nunavut are expected to take five years and will include offshore resources.

That process has now begun.

More funding

Nunavut

The Government of Nunavut (GN) will receive $600,000 from the federal government to empower Inuit women and girls with leadership skills.

The funding was announced on Aug. 8 in Yellowknife.

The $600,000 is part of more than $1 million that’s going to Nunavut and the Northwest Territories for leadership development among girls and women.

The GN plans to use the funding to engage community, regional and territorial stakeholders in the creation of a Women and Girls Leadership and Governance Forum, and the piloting of related workshops, stated a GN press release.

Miqqut program

Arviat

The Mikilaaq Centre will host the Miqqut program (traditional and modern sewing) from Sept. 16 to Dec. 13.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, with all materials and supplies being provided.

Learning and essential skills are also integrated into the program, funded by the Department of Family Services.

Those interested in participating in the program may pick-up an application from Aqqiumavvik or requested via email at kkaludjak8@gmail.com.