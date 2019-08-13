Around the Kiv

National competition

Baker Lake/Rankin Inlet

Two Kivalliq firefighters will be among those representing Team Nunavut at the 2019 National Firefighting Competition at Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton, N.S., from Aug. 14 to 18.

Vincent Inukpak of Baker Lake and Brittany Aggark of Rankin Inlet have both been putting-in a lot of extra training in preparation for the national competition.

Class of 2019

Baker Lake

The community of Baker Lake is invited to join-in on the celebration as Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School (JASS) hosts its Grade 12 Class of 2019 graduation ceremony this coming Friday, Aug. 16, beginning at 3 p.m.

A graduation parade will follow the ceremony, leaving from the JASS parking lot, and it will be followed by a community feast and square dance at the community hall beginning at 6 p.m.

The eight students listed below will be receiving their high school graduation diplomas during the ceremony.

JASS Class of 2019:

Gabriel Nagyougalik

Tanisha Noah

Shanae Piercey

Anthony Sevoga

Carla Rose Kaayak

Linda Kalluk

Wally Kalluk

Ashton Mannik

Suicide prevention

Rankin Inlet

Live for Live will be hosting a Suicide Prevention Walk in Rankin Inlet this Saturday, Aug. 17.

Participants will meet outside the Singiituq Complex Arena at noon, with a prayer being said and the walk beginning at 1 p.m.

The walk will be from the arena to Liiralik (Thule Site) located at the Iqalugaarjuk Nunanga Park. The walk is restricted to those 12 years of age and older.

There will be a checkpoint for water along the way, so participants are asked to bring their own water bottle. They are also asked to bring their own bug spray and to wear clothes appropriate for weather conditions on the 17th.

There will be food, snacks and drinks awaiting the walkers at the Thule Site.

There will also be a few games played with prizes at the end of the walk.

Anyone with any questions or concerns are asked to contact one of the walk committee members listed below:

Nicole Ymana

Martha Arnarauyak

Natalie Putulik

Maria Kasaluak

Gloria Pameolik

Sherry Morey

Amanda Anderson

Grachel D’Cunha