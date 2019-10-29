Around the Kiv: Remembrance Day planning

Remembrance Day venue changed

Rankin Inlet

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 169 Rankin Inlet has announced the 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the community hall instead of Maani Ulujuk Ilinniarvik in Rankin.

The Legion also thanked members of the local 3019 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps for their continued support of the Legion’s Poppy Campaign.

The Rankin cadets will be at local stores selling poppies during the weekend of Nov. 1 to 3 and Nov. 8 to 10.

Medal boom

Rankin Inlet

The Rankin Inlet table tennis team scored an impressive haul of medals at the territorial championship in Iqaluit from Oct. 19 to 20.

The Rankin team captured eight medals in total, taking home gold in U15 women’s doubles, silver in U18 men’s singles and bronze in U18 mixed doubles, U15 mixed doubles and U15 men’s singles.

Gholam Dareshoripour of Rankin qualified for Team Nunavut in the U15 boy’s division at the 2020 Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse, Yukon, while Rankin’s Gregory Wiseman (U15 boys) and Coral Harbour’s Collin Pudlat (U18 boys) and Prime Paniyuk (U15 boys) were named as alternates.

Students on ice

Kivalliq

Students on Ice is looking for youth interested in taking part in its 20th anniversary expedition in 2020.

Young people between the ages of 14 and 24 years are eligible to apply for the expedition.

Students on Ice will be travelling from St. John’s, then up the coast of Labrador to Iqaluit from July 5 to July 20.

The expedition is an opportunity to meet youth from all over the world, share traditions and stories, and learn about climate, history and culture.

Interested youth must apply to Students on Ice before Nov. 30 in order to be considered for a fully funded scholarship.

Wolf program expands

Kivalliq

The Government of Nunavut announced the expansion of its wolf sample collection program to the Kivalliq and Qikiqtaaluk regions on Oct. 24.

The first year of the program was held in the Kitikmeot region.

The program provides harvesters with $300 when they supply wolf samples and give details of their kill to local wildlife offices.

Fifty-two hunters harvested 146 wolves in the Kitikmeot region during the 2018-2019 season, with 101 coming from Kugluktuk and 45 from the region’s other communities.

When first introducing the program, the Department of Environment stated that the information gathered from the samples will help researchers determine the wolves’ diet and whether the predators’ population skews younger or older.

Wolves prey on caribou, among other Arctic species.

Reps visit

Baker Lake

Service Canada representatives will be in Baker Lake from Nov. 5 to 7.

The representatives will be based at the hamlet chambers from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. during all three days of their visit.

Anyone requiring assistance from the Service Canada representatives are reminded to bring their identification along when going to see them in the council chambers.