Around the Kiv: Picking up Halloween costumes

Costumed approach
Baker Lake
The Abluqta Society Thrift Shop has been in a ghostly mood while offering a wide array of Halloween costumes for community members who want to get in the scare zone on the evening of Oct. 31 in Baker Lake.
The shop has also been accepting donated Halloween costumes from residents this month as it provides Baker Lake residents with one-stop costume shopping throughout the month.
Monument planning
Rankin Inlet/Ottawa
Noel Kaludjak of Rankin Inlet was off to Ottawa this past Sunday, Oct. 20, to attend planning meetings for a national monument recognizing residential school survivors.
Kaludjak is representing the more than 150,000 survivors nationwide at the planning session.
He was invited to take part in the sessions by former Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada commissioner Marie Wilson.
Back on air
Arviat
A large crowd came out to attend the official opening ceremony to welcome the Arviaqpaluk local community radio station back on the airways in Arviat on Oct. 16.
Education authority candidates
Kivalliq
Listed below by community are the declared-and-acclaimed candidates for District Education Authority positions in the general election on Oct. 28.
Arviat:
All aclaimed:
Alana Kuksuk
Helen Sulurayok
Jimmy Main
Jacqueline Otuk
Sergei Mamgark
Steve England
Laurent Angalik
Baker Lake:
All acclaimed:
Elijah Amarook
Marianne Uqayuittuq
Mary Kreelak
Rebecca Penney
Siobhan Doherty-Iksiktaaryuk
Chesterfield Inlet:
Candidates:
Bernard Jr. Putulik
Charlotte Kattegatsiak
David Kattegatsiak
Doriana Sammurtok
Gaetano Scala
Georgina Ipkarnerk
Mark Amarok
Maryann Issaluk
Valerie Ipkarnerk
Yvonne Bedford
Coral Harbour:
All acclaimed:
Archie Kolit
Darryl Nakoolak
Doris Bruce
Leonie Pameolik
Marlene Jones
Ruth Eetuk-Pootoolik
Naujaat:
All acclaimed:
Asina Angotingoar
Leo Akkuardjuk
Pasqualina Putulik
Romeo Kopak
Rosie Kopak
Rankin Inlet:
All acclaimed:
Albert Netser
Hannah Benoit
Mike Osmond
Rosemary Sandy
Sheila Schweder
Stan Anderson
Whale Cove:
All acclaimed:
Manu P. Nattar
Molly Okalik
Susie Kritterdluk
Alcohol education
Listed below by community are the declared-and-acclaimed candidates for Alcohol Education Committee positions in the upcoming general election on Oct. 28.
Chesterfield Inlet:
Candidates:
Brian Jr. Putulik
Doriana Sammurtok
Gaetano Scala
Gardner Walters
Jocelyn Simik
Michelle Amarok
Nico Kattegatsiak
Peter Jr. Kattegatsiak
Randy Boiteau
Russell Mullins
Yvonne Bedford
Naujaat:
Candidates:
Alan Robinson
Bernadette Kopak
Blair Aulatjut
Conna Aoak Katokra
Irene Katokra
Joanna Kopak
Leo Akkuardjuk
Rosa Angotialuk
Tulik Richard Angotialuk
Whale Cove:
All acclaimed:
Agatha Ekwalak
Gerard Maktar
Kevin Cooney
Morgan Payne
Prime Taparti
Susie Kritterdluk