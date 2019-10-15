Around the Kiv: Nominations open for KIA election

Nomination time

Kivalliq

The nomination period for the Kivalliq Inuit Association (KIA) election on Dec. 9

will begin on Oct. 21 and run until 3 p.m. on Nov. 4.

An advance poll for the KIA election will be held on Dec. 2.

Beneficiaries will be voting on the positions of KIA president and secretary-treasurer, as well as director for the communities of Arviat, Baker Lake, Coral Harbour and Chesterfield Inlet.

Production begins

Baker Lake

Commercial production began at Agnico Eagle Mines’s (AEM) Amaruq satellite deposit at the Meadowbank Complex near Baker Lake on Sept. 30.

“Congratulations to all of our employees at Amaruq for achieving commercial production in line with the original schedule, despite ongoing challenges related to dewatering and adverse weather conditions in the second and third quarters of 2019,” stated AEM chief executive officer Sean Boyd in an Oct. 7 news release.

“We would also like to thank the various government agencies and the local communities for their continued support in Nunavut.”

“With the start of production at both Amaruq and Meliadine (gold mine near Rankin Inlet) in 2019, the company is well positioned to deliver on its goal of generating net free cash flow in the second half of this year.

“This is expected to allow us to reduce net debt and potentially increase the dividend while continuing to steadily grow our business.”

Film award

Nunavut

Isuma Distribution International announced on Oct. 6 that internationally acclaimed Nunavut filmmaker Zacharias Kunuk’s latest feature, One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk, was named Best Canadian Film at the 2019 Vancouver International Film Festival.

Shot on location in north Baffin Island, One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk stars Apayata Kotierk (Atanarjuat The Fast Runner), Kim Bodnia (Pusher, Killing Eve), and Benjamin Kunuk (Maliglutit/Searchers).

Zacharias’s first feature, Atanarjuat The Fast Runner, won the Camera d’or at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival.

His recent projects include being the executive-producer for S G aawaay K ’uuna (Edge of the Knife); the world’s first feature film in the endangered Haida language, and the winner of Best Canadian Film at the 2018 Vancouver Film Festival and six Leo Awards, including Best Motion Picture.

Generous donation

David Simailak made a presentation of $10,000 on behalf of Qamanittuaq Sana to the Baker Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) during its annual general meeting earlier this month.

The BLMHA held a player registration drive for the upcoming season this past Saturday, Oct. 12.