A snapped utility pole caused power disruptions in the downtown core of Rankin Inlet for most of the day on Thursday, July 16.

Originally thought to take more than a day to fix, Qulliq linemen had the repairs done later that same afternoon.

Freezer woes

Baker Lake

All the country food stored in the community freezer in Baker Lake has spoiled and is no longer safe for human consumption, according to a public notice posted by the hamlet office.

The freezer had not been working properly for quite awhile, according to the posting.

The spoiled food will be picked up by municipal services and done away with at the local dump.

DUI charges

Rankin Inlet

A 20-year-old Rankin Inlet man faces impaired driving related charges following an incident in Rankin Inlet at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

A Rankin Inlet bylaw officer observed the man allegedly operating an ATV erratically on the roadway near the RCMP detachment parking lot.

Rankin RCMP attempted to initiate a traffic stop however, the driver refused to stop. The driver eventually stopped and reportedly attempted to run and was quickly apprehended.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Aug. 31 in Rankin Inlet.