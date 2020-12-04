A woman who struck her brother, forcing him to get stitches will spend a year-and-a-half on probation.

In Inuvik Territorial Court Nov. 25 the woman, who will not be named because it is her first conviction, pleaded guilty to assault. Judge Robert Gorin put her on probation for 18 months.

“You have no criminal record,” said Gorin in his judgment. “However, the assault you committed was on a family member.

“I think what is being suggested is entirely appropriate.”

Crown prosecutor Nakita McFadden told court the woman had gone to visit her brother with a friend on Dec. 28, 2019.

Upon arriving, the pair went into her brother’s kitchen to prepare food they had brought themselves. The brother entered the kitchen and, mistakenly believing the pair were stealing his food, demanded the woman and her friend leave.

The woman refused and her brother then tried to escort her out. She then struck him and the brother’s wife called police, who arrived and arrested the woman without incident.

McFadden added the brother required stitches for injuries sustained in the assault.

“I do understand that addictions issues were a driving factor,” noted McFadden.