Whitehorse suspects arrested in Inuvik

Two men charged in connection to armed robberies and break-in

A cross-territory manhunt has ended in Inuvik after RCMP arrested two men suspected of two armed robberies and a break and enter in Whitehorse on Jan. 18.

Whitehorse RCMP published a news release stating the believed the two men had traveled north to Inuvik Jan. 19. Police asked residents to be on the look out for a stolen Black 2001 Acura MDX connected with the crimes.

A joint effort of Whitehorse and Inuvik RCMP lead to the first suspect being apprehended Jan. 20 and the second the next day.

Timothy McKay, 21, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of break and enter, uttering threats, possession of a dangerous weapon, five counts of breach of a probation order and three counts of breach of recognizance.

Corey Robert Cardinal, 32, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of break and enter and six counts of breach of probation order.

No court dates have been set.