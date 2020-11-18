Inuvik RCMP rescued two individuals Monday after their vehicle fell through the ice.

In a press release Wednesday RCMP advised that they began a search and rescue effort and found the two individuals and three dogs along the Mackenzie River.

To take precautions with ice thickness, the search was conducted on snowmobiles with the help of Inuvik Ground Search and Rescue and Parks Canada.

The individuals are believed to have travelled over a closed portion of an ice road to access that area of the channel. They were found in good health, and RCMP were able to provide the individuals and dogs with transportation back to safety.

RCMP remind citizens and travelers to use extreme caution when travelling on the land.

“Our land can be very unforgiving, and we must all respect the changing environment,” Staff Sgt. Bruce McGregor said of the ice during freeze-up season. “Temperatures are plummeting in the night, so please ensure you are travelling safely, and with adequate supplies should something go wrong.”

He encourages travellers to always carry an emergency communication device and to check ice conditions prior to departure.

The RCMP thanks the community searchers, Inuvik Ground Search and Rescue, and Parks Canada for their assistance.