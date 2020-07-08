A casual request in a Random Acts of Canadian Kindness Facebook group turned over $16,000 worth of donations for Tuktoyaktuk’s Mini-Mountie program.

Const. Matt Ryan was trying to figure out a way to cover the cost of bringing up prizes for the program, as shipping expenses can be prohibitive, when he learned of the Northern Canada Mini Projects group — a collection of caring people hoping to help low income families and other vulnerable groups in the north.

Ryan made a modest request for some help keeping the program stocked. He got $16,000 worth of response, ranging from food to books to toys.

“I have one room full as we speak” said Const. Ryan in a press release. “I have received donations from every province.”

The brainchild of Const. Stephanie Leduc, who is now stationed in Inuvik, the Mini-Mountie program hosts monthly talks on topics like safety — particularly in regards to being on the ice, riding snowmobiles, or being on the water — but also for telling stories and giving presentations on important subjects.

Students are then invited to participate in the Mini-Mountie of the month contest and are awarded a prize.

“It’s a great way for our kids to get to know and be aware of the RCMP,” said Mangilaluk School principal Ephraim Warren. “It’s a very positive thing, a good connection between the RCMP and the school. The families are very happy to have this program. We have a monthly assembly to announce the winner, and kids are looking forward to it.”

Ryan noted he has enough items in storage now he was looking to expand past just helping kids at the school out. Much of the donations were clothing and sewing supplies, which have been donated to a local women’s shelter. Meanwhile, baking supplies that were donated are being put into an Elder’s Cooking program, where RCMP officers and Elders work on traditional and not-so-traditional meals for the community.