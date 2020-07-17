Tuktoyaktuk RCMP are asking anyone with information of the whereabouts of 50-year-old Ernest Raymond to come forward and have launched a search and rescue operation to locate him.

Police received a missing persons call at 3:54 p.m. July 16. At that time, Raymond had not been seen in the community for several days.

RCMP have searched a Reindeer Point camp Raymond was known to frequent. His 14-foot aluminum boat was also missing, but was since located at 11:59 p.m. near Tuktoyaktuk.

Coastal areas are being surveyed by Canadian Coast Card Auxiliary as well as with unmanned aerial searches. Searches continued overnight but had to be called off at 3:12 a.m. due to fog conditions. They resumed July 17.

Raymond is 5’8″ and weights 178 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP ask anyone who knows anything about where he may have last been to call Tuktoyaktuk RCMP at 977-1111.