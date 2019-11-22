Town seeking input on new name for military road

Feedback is welcome by the Town of Inuvik for a new name of a road at the Canadian Forces terminal at the Inuvik Airport. The town has been asked by the federal Department of Defence to name the road.

Two choices have been put forward, first naming the road Ethel Street for Ethel Blondin-Andrew, the first aboriginal woman elected as a federal MP, representing the Western Arctic District in the Northwest Territories.

The second option is naming the street Leona Street for Leona Aglukkaq, who sat as the MP for Nunavut from 2008 to 2015. She was born in Inuvik.

Anyone who wants to provide feedback, be it verbal or written, should contact the town’s development officer by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.