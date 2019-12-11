Town of Inuvik releases survey to pick new name for airport road

An online survey has been released by the Town of Inuvik with a total of eight options for residents, an increase of six possible names from the original suggestions.

Earlier in the month, the Department of Defence asked the Town of Inuvik to name a road near its facilities at Mike Zubko Airport. The town initially put forward two names, Leona Road after Leona Aglukkaq, the first Enoch cabinet minister and a strong voice for the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk highway. The second suggestion, Ethel Road, was after the first female Indigenous MP elected to Parliament, who represented the Western Arctic District.

However, following the initial suggestions residents called for a pool of more local names to draw from.

The six new suggestions are: Albert Road — named for Freddy Albert, a Gwich’in who served in the military and was married to Rosie Albert, who was Inuvialuit, who lived their lives out in Inuvik; Anderson Road or Anderson Way — in remembrance of Cpl. Jordan Anderson, who died serving Canada in Afghanistan in 2007 and went to school in Inuvik; MacNeil Road — named for Barney MacNeil, a second world war veteran and the first manager of the airport; Nutik Road — named for Garrett Nutik, an Inuvialuit elder who helped build the Inuvik Airport, and worked there as a maintenance person; Stacey Road or Stacey Way — in remembrance of Master Cpl. Nicole Stacey, a reservist who died in an aircraft accident; and Trimble Road — named for Lyle Trimble, an RCMP officer and aviator who lived in Inuvik.

Residents can vote on their selection at https://www.inuvik.ca/survey/. It will run until 2:00 PM on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Council will then name the road via motion at a meeting in January, 2020.