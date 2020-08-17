Fort McPherson RCMP say they have arrested and charged three separate impaired drivers — who were two to three times over the legal limit — in the span of a week.

An Aug. 17 press release says that RCMP stopped people in three incidents and all were charged with operating a conveyance while impaired with alcohol over 80 milligrams. The identity of the charged individuals has not been released.

“In two of the incidents, members of the public contacted police to report the impaired drivers,” said Fort McPherson RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Mark Bishop. “We want to thank the community members for working with the RCMP in making Fort McPherson a safer community.”

Police stopped a 43-year-old male driver of a pickup truck on Tetlit Gwich’in road right in front of the detachment on Aug. 9. Two breath samples were taken and the man was found to be twice over the legal limit.

Then, on Aug. 15 police pulled over a 31-year-old woman on an ATV near the local grocery store. Her breath samples showed she was three times over the legal limit.

The next day, police pulled over another ATV driver, this time a 37-year-old woman, and found she too was three times over the legal limit.

Anyone who spots a driver who may be under the influence is asked to call Fort McPherson RCMP at 952-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.