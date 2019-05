Thanks to the “Walk2Tuk4Kids” fundraiser, schools in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk will receive more than $3,000 each

Three individuals spent their May long weekend walking approximately 150 km from Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk in an effort to raise money for Inuvik’s East Three Schools and Tuktoyaktuk’s Mangilaluk School. From May 17 to 20, Peter Clarkson, Nicole Petersen and David Elmy walked along the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway for around 37 km each day, taking them...