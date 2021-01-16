Firefighters in Inuvik made short work of a structure fire that was reported early Friday morning.

Fire chief Cynthia Hammond said the department was called out to a structure fire on Jan. 15 at 8:07 a.m. at a four-unit townhouse on Natala Drive. During the call, five fire apparatus and 21 personnel were deployed.

Upon arriving, fire crews observed visible flames and smoke from the rear of the building. All occupants of the building, including pets, had evacuated.

Firefighters got to work and had the fire under control in less than a half hour. Crews remained on scene until 11:34 a.m. to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Smoke damage was reported in the three other units in the four-plex and the unit where the fire was reported was damaged on the exterior and boarded up.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.