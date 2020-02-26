Residents vote to name airport road in memory of veteran

A road at Mike Zubko airport in Inuvik that Canadian Forces asked the town to name on its behalf will be called Anderson Road in memory of Cpl. Jordan Anderson, who died serving Canada in Afghanistan in 2007 and went to school in the community.

Town council had put forward eight names and asked residents to vote on their preference. The road runs through the Canadian Forces terminal and the Department of Defence asked the town to name the road in December.

Now that the vote is concluded, a motion will be presented to town council for approval at an upcoming meeting.

Anderson’s wife, Amanda, sent a statement of thanks to the people of Inuvik.

“Thank you to the Town of Inuvik for choosing to name Airport Road in honour of my late husband Cpl. Jordan J Anderson (3PPCLI). There were many incredible and noteworthy candidates to name the road after and all are to be commended.

Jordan was born in Iqaluit and raised in the North by his parents James and Sheila Anderson, along with his three brothers, Ben, Matt and Sam. They lived in many northern communities including Inuvik, Pelle Bay and Tutoyaktuk.

Jordan along with five other soldiers and an Afghan interpreter were killed by an IED on July 4 2007.

I leave you with the words Jordan wrote just a month before he deployed “I’m not afraid to die – I know what I’m doing is right – and I’ve made arrangements for those I love, and I know it won’t be for nothing.”

I am grateful for this lasting tribute of Remembrance by the town of Inuvik to Jordan for his service to Canada.”

The votes were as follows: