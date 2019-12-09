RCMP seek public help after lights stolen from Parks Canada vehicles

Inuvik RCMP are investigating a Dec. 1 vehicle theft on a Parks Canada vehicle.

Sometime between the evening of Dec. 1 and the morning of Dec. 2, someone removed the LED Light bars from two vehicles and the mounting bracket from one. The other missing light bar did not have a mounting bracket attached. The lights are described as a “E-Series PRO 20 Inch” and are brand new.

The theft occurred at the Parks Canada Western Arctic Office on Kingmingya Road.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637