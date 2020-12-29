Christmas may now be in the past, but that hasn’t stopped the RCMP from giving.

Fort McPherson RCMP report they have teamed up with RCMP National Headquarters to collect much-needed supplies for the hamlet, and to date they have collected over 5,000 lbs of goods, shipped in over 120 boxes.

“The generosity of RCMP employees who don’t even live in or near the Northwest Territories is touching,” said Fort McPherson RCMP Const Thomas Lemay. “We were so very happy to receive the goods and spread some cheer to members of our community.”

Officers unpacked the goods and will be delivering them to Elders throughout the community.

The donations were collected by the RCMP National Headquarters “Adopt a Village” program.