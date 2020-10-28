An individual has tested positive with what is presumed to be Covid-19 in Inuvik, according to an Oct. 27 press release.

This is the second case in Inuvik this month. In the press release from GNWT spokesman Mike Westwick, it notes the case is related to the earlier Inuvik Covid-19 positive diagnosis Oct. 16 and was likely contracted during travel.

It adds the individual is being monitored by public health officials and is “doing fine.” It also states there is no risk of exposure to the public.

The press release also notes an earlier public health advisory released around 2 p.m. Oct. 27 incorrectly confirmed the presumptive diagnosis to be covid-19. It states the release was “distributed after being prepared in anticipation of an imminent confirmatory result, and an internal communication breakdown resulted in it being approved for distribution.”

“We are committed to doing right by residents of the Northwest Territories by providing timely, clear, and accurate communications,” reads the press release. “In this instance, we failed. We deeply apologize for the confusion this has caused.

“Like any error, we will take it as an opportunity to learn. Our office is already taking steps to tighten up communication protocols to ensure this kind of error does not happen again.”

Current research on Covid-19 shows that the virus is at its most contagious up to two days prior to when symptoms appear.

The Oct. 16 case the new potential case is related to stems from an individual returning to the NWT from Alberta by means of the Dempster Highway.