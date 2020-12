A man who was considered missing after his snowmobile was found abandoned has been located, a Dec. 16 notice from RCMP states.

Yesterday, RCMP issued a call for information from the public for any information on the whereabouts of a 44-year-old man who was last seen in the Oceanview Dr. area in Tuktoyaktuk on Dec. 13. He was driving a snowmobile at the time, which was later found without him.

However, RCMP report he is no longer considered missing and thanked the public for their assistance.