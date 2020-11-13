An Elder who was reported missing Nov. 9 was found the next day by a combined effort of Inuvik Search and Rescue and Inuvik RCMP.

Following a report of a man who was traveling by snowmobile to a cabin west of Reindeer Station, an air search was conducted with the assistance of Gwich’in Helicopters.

The man was found in good physical condition after the search.

Police are taking the incident as an opportunity to remind travelers that ice conditions are quite varied at this time of year. Many small creeks and lakes are still unsafe due to thin ice and should not be crossed.

Recommended thickness of ice for a snowmobile is at least six inches. Police would like to remind anyone going out on the land to plan their route and tell someone where they are going and when they plan to be back. It is also recommended to bring a satellite phone, warm clothing and have extra gear and food on hand in case a mechanical breakdown or accident occurs.