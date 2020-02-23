Midnight Sun Complex hosts 19th annual Gwich’in Cup

Four days. 38 games. 17 teams. Nine communities, 201 athletes and as many medals.

And a new record for females athletes — 40 girls from age five to 18 strapped on their skates for the 19th Annual Gwich’in Cup hockey tournament, which ran Feb. 13-16 at the Midnight Sun Complex.

From 8 a.m. to past midnight, it was non-stop hockey for the entire weekend.

“It’s a huge event in the region. I dare say probably it’s the largest regional youth event that takes place in Inuvik,” said Inuvik Minor Hockey Association (IMHA) president Caroline Hunter. “It’s a long tradition too. I was talking to the vice principal of East Three school and he said Monday was a day where the kids bring their medals to school.”

Since the turn of the century, the Gwich’in Cup has presented local hockey players of all backgrounds a chance at a competitive but friendly tournament to hone their skills and meet new friends.

But this year is a milestone, not just for the amount of female athletes that hit the ice with the boys but also the range in which the tournament drew athletes from, with players making the trek from Ulukhaktok, Paulatuk, Tuktoyaktuk, Tsiigehtchic, Aklavik and Fort McPherson as per tradition, but athletes from Old Crow and Dawson City further down the Dempster also made the trip.

Once they arrive, however, the regional differences get left outside the locker room. All players are entered into a pool based on their age category and are then drafted into three teams apiece — except for the Initiation kids, who were split into two teams.

Since there’s only three teams in each tier, everyone leaves with a medal. On top of that, each team also names a top player for each game recognizing things like sportsmanship, athleticism and spirit.

But in the end, the Delta Dynamos took first in the novice division, the Northern Wolf Pack took the atoms, the Delta Raptors were the top peewees, the Ice Bandits dominated the bantam tier and the Delta Heat lit up the midget division.

Hunter noted over the time she has worked with IMHA she has watched groups of players form strong friendships through the tournament which has informed their growth in the sport.

“We combine kids from all communities on different teams. It’s really created a comradery among the kids throughout the region,” she said. “And then you see it among the midget-aged kids who are now entering a team in the IRC Native Hockey Tournament comprised of their friends in the region.

“It’s competitive but it’s a healthy competition.”

She expressed her thanks to the Gwich’in Tribal Council for its ongoing support for the annual tournament.

“Bobbie Jo Greenland Morgan has given unwavering support of the concept of youth engagement in positive activity regionally,” said Hunter. “Her support has been fabulous.

“And it takes many, many volunteers lots of time to put on something like this, so thanks to everyone who helped out.