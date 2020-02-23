Midnight Sun Complex hosts 19th annual Gwich’in Cup

Just over 200 kids aged 5-18 take part in regional classic.

Eric Bowling
Jacob Lafferty of the Delta Heat rushes Arctic Storm goaltender Jason Nasogaluak’s net during the dying seconds of the first half of a Feb. 15 game.

Four days. 38 games. 17 teams. Nine communities, 201 athletes and as many medals.

And a new record for females athletes — 40 girls from age five to 18 strapped on their skates for the 19th Annual Gwich’in Cup hockey tournament, which ran Feb. 13-16 at the Midnight Sun Complex.

AnnaLee McLeod lead a group of her students in the Gwich’in version of O Canada during the opening ceremonies. Joining her, L-R: Kawehya Blake, Alyana McLeod, Fraydee Greenland and Emery McLeod.

From 8 a.m. to past midnight, it was non-stop hockey for the entire weekend.

“It’s a huge event in the region. I dare say probably it’s the largest regional youth event that takes place in Inuvik,” said Inuvik Minor Hockey Association (IMHA) president Caroline Hunter. “It’s a long tradition too. I was talking to the vice principal of East Three school and he said Monday was a day where the kids bring their medals to school.”

Paxton Baryluk of the Northern Lights snaps a shot past Delta Dynamos goaltender Lochlan Conway-Adams during a Feb. 15 game.

Since the turn of the century, the Gwich’in Cup has presented local hockey players of all backgrounds a chance at a competitive but friendly tournament to hone their skills and meet new friends.

Leesha Setzer passes the puck to fellow Delta Heat teammate Keegan Greenland during a Feb. 15 game.

But this year is a milestone, not just for the amount of female athletes that hit the ice with the boys but also the range in which the tournament drew athletes from, with players making the trek from Ulukhaktok, Paulatuk, Tuktoyaktuk, Tsiigehtchic, Aklavik and Fort McPherson as per tradition, but athletes from Old Crow and Dawson City further down the Dempster also made the trip.

Davie Kuptana of the Delta Heat reaches out to keep the puck away from Tyren Kisoun of the Arctic Storm during a midget game Feb. 15.

Once they arrive, however, the regional differences get left outside the locker room. All players are entered into a pool based on their age category and are then drafted into three teams apiece — except for the Initiation kids, who were split into two teams.

Tyren Kisoun of the Arctic Storm approaches Delta Heat goaltender Julian Green as his teammate Edwin Kay stands ready for a rebound.

Since there’s only three teams in each tier, everyone leaves with a medal. On top of that, each team also names a top player for each game recognizing things like sportsmanship, athleticism and spirit.

But in the end, the Delta Dynamos took first in the novice division, the Northern Wolf Pack took the atoms, the Delta Raptors were the top peewees, the Ice Bandits dominated the bantam tier and the Delta Heat lit up the midget division.

Alyana McLeod of the Delta Dynamos races around the net during a Feb. 15 game with the Northern Lights’ Ashlyn Martin-Kelly in hot pursuit.

Hunter noted over the time she has worked with IMHA she has watched groups of players form strong friendships through the tournament which has informed their growth in the sport.

“We combine kids from all communities on different teams. It’s really created a comradery among the kids throughout the region,” she said. “And then you see it among the midget-aged kids who are now entering a team in the IRC Native Hockey Tournament comprised of their friends in the region.

William Gruben of the Delta Dynamos celebrates after scoring on the Northern Lights goaltender Donald Greenland during a penalty shot during a Novice game Feb. 15 at the 19th annual Gwich’in cup.

“It’s competitive but it’s a healthy competition.”

She expressed her thanks to the Gwich’in Tribal Council for its ongoing support for the annual tournament.

Gwich’in Tribal Council Grand Chief Bobbie Jo Greenland Morgan drops the first puck for Edward Pokiak and Bradley Firth during the opening ceremonies Feb. 14.

“Bobbie Jo Greenland Morgan has given unwavering support of the concept of youth engagement in positive activity regionally,” said Hunter. “Her support has been fabulous.

“And it takes many, many volunteers lots of time to put on something like this, so thanks to everyone who helped out.

Anthony Pokiak barely gets out of the way of a slapshot by fellow Arctic Storm player Maurice Blake during a Feb. 15 game.

