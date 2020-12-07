Wherever you go in Inuvik this December, make sure you have a mask.

While anyone who has passed through the Midnight Sun Complex knows a mask was already a requirement to use the facility, the town extended its requirement to all Municipal-owned buildings Dec. 7.

Having a mask requirement policy in place puts the town alongside the vast majority of businesses in Inuvik that have already implemented mask requirements.

Just Raven’ Fabrics, Fashion and More, alongside Arctic Rim Sports Store, Home Hardware and the Inuvik Liquor store made mandatory mask requirements official as of Oct. 19, though both the Liquor store and Just Raven’ have both had mask requirement signs up since the early summer.

More recently, the Roost made it a requirement for all customers to wear a mask as of Nov. 24. Stanton’s and Canada Post put their requirements in place on Nov. 26, and North Mart and I.D.A. Pharmacy made masks mandatory Nov. 30.

Anyone attending court or visiting a territorial or federally owned building is also required to wear a mask, and masks must be worn at all times by passengers visiting the airport.