A man was put on house arrest and will register as a sex offender for the rest of his life for unwanted sexual advances on a woman with mental illness.

In Inuvik Territorial Court Nov. 4 the man, who will not be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to sexual assault. Judge Robert Gorin put the man on house arrest for six months, barred him from owning firearms for five years and ordered him to give a DNA sample. Noting this was the man’s second sexual assault conviction, having spent two years in jail for a 2006 conviction, Gorin ordered him added to the National Sex Offender registry for the rest of his life.

“He certainly was persistent and did not stop at the earliest opportunity,” said Gorin in his judgment. “It appears the sexual assault lead to a relapse in the victim. You were in your early to mid-50s the last time you did this.”

Crown prosecutor Andreas Kuntz told court on Jan 25, the man invited a woman over to his home. The woman took a cab to his place and had a cigarette and supper with the man.

After dinner, the man suggested the two watch a movie. They went into his bedroom and sat down on the bed beside one another.

During the movie, he turned to the woman and asked if she wanted to have sex. After she did not respond, he tried to push her down. She resisted. He then tried to kiss her and she pulled away.

The man once again tried to push her down onto the bed and during the struggle he touched the woman’s breast.

Eventually, the woman said “Don’t. Please stop,” and he ended his advances. The woman then left.

“He attempted to kiss her. He touched her breast,” said Kuntz, who noted the victim also suffered from mental illness and had suffered a relapse because of the incident. “It’s a violation of her sexual integrity.

“She trusted (him), but that trust was shattered on the day of the offence.”