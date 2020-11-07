A woman lost her driving privileges for two years after she drove her spouse’s car into a light pole while intoxicated.

In Inuvik Territorial Court Oct. 27, the woman pleaded guilty to one count of impaired operation of a conveyance. Judge Garth Malakoe fined her $2,600 and barred her from driving for two years.

“In the view of her partner, she should not have been driving,” said Malakoe. “I can only hope you learned you’re lesson.

“You were very lucky that day that pole was not a person. If this happens again, the sentence will have to be jail.”

Crown prosecutor Matthew Scott told court RCMP received a report from the woman’s then-partner that she had taken the person’s car and was impaired at the time.

Police later received a second complaint about a Chevy Equinox which struck a light pole near the Capital Suites Inn. Witnesses saw the woman in the wrecked vehicle. When police arrived, she had slurred speech and an odour of liquor.

She was taken to the hospital for major injuries and remained there for several hours.

A victim impact statement from Northwest Territories Power Corporation said the light pole cost $4,567.44 to repair.

Duty counsel Tú Pham said the incident was very out of character for the woman.

“She admits she was impaired and should not have been driving,” he said. “Essentially she consumed too much and made some bad decisions.

“They were having a celebration that day and it got out of hand.”