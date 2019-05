“Below the Treeline” was written in 2010 by Coun. Dez Loreen, who will also direct, produce and star in the film.

Nine years after writing the script, Inuvik town councillor and assistant deputy mayor Dez Loreen is ready to start filming his stoner-comedy film later this summer. After producing multiple minute-long Dead North shorts and other brief film projects, Loreen said that the time is here to finally begin the production of his 40-minute-long stoner movie,...