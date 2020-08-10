Inuvik RCMP are asking the public for assistance locating a man who fled police on contact.

RCMP were called to Nova Apartments on Aug. 8 at 11:15 a.m. on a call about a man allegedly breaching release conditions. Upon arrival, police attempted to make contact with the individual, however the man fled the residence.

Two days later, he has yet to be seen. A police dog service has been called in to help police find the wanted man and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A press release states that initial evidence suggests the individual may be “emotionally distressed.”

A warrant of arrest has been issued for 28-year-old Scott Alexander Kaglik. He is described as 5’8, 230 lbs and is of Inuvialuit descent.

The press release did not list any charges against him, nor did it state how his release conditions were breached.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Inuvik RCMP at 867-777-111, your local RCMP Detachment, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

“Our first priority is to locate Scott Kaglik and ensure his well-being,” says an unattributed quote in the press release.