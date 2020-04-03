Inuvik men facing charges after crack-cocaine bust

Inuvik RCMP have charged two men in relation to an April 1 drug bust that started as a public disturbance complaint.

At roughly 1:54 a.m. April 1, police received a complaint about a disturbance at a residence on Boot Lake Road. Upon arriving at the residence, police discovered two men in possession of “Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.”

Police investigated the home and quickly discovered an undisclosed amount of crack-cocaine in addition to the paraphernalia and money.

“Inuvik RCMP is committed to keeping our community safe and deterring crime,” stated Staff Sgt. Grant Thom. “We will not tolerate outside drug dealers coming into our community to prey upon our vulnerable people.”



Adar Mahad Mohamed, 25, from Saskatoon, has been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and three counts of fail to comply. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on April 5.

Aaron Kay, 38, from Inuvik, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Inuvik on Aug. 31.