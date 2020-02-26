Inuvik man sentenced for false alarm and fire extinguisher prank

A prank involving pulling a fire alarm and playing with a fire extinguisher lead to a resisting arrest charge and 30 hours of community service for an Inuvik man.

In Inuvik territorial court, the 20-year-old man, who the Inuvik Drum has decided not to name because this is his first offense, pleaded guilty to mischief and resisting arrest. Chief Judge Robert Gorin put him on a conditional discharge and nine months probation. He also ordered the man to complete 30 hours of community service.

“I’m sorry for what I did and it won’t happen again,” said the man in his defence.

Crown prosecutor Annie Piche told court the man was seen pulling a fire alarm at an apartment building and discharging a fire extinguisher in the hallway.

“There hasn’t been any permanent damage, but it was highly inconvenient for the building’s owner,” she said.

After leaving the building, a police patrol found him at the side of the road.

When RCMP tried to arrest him, he closed his fists and laid on his stomach, hiding his hands underneath him and rolling back and forth to avoid being handcuffed.

Piche added he was also verbally abusive to the officers and it took two hours to clean up the mess left by the spent fire extinguisher.

“He was heavily intoxicated and does not recall the events,” said defence lawyer Leslie Moore.