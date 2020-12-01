An Inuvik man is on probation for nine months for attacking another man in the street.

Appearing in Inuvik Territorial Court Nov. 3, Ricky Thrasher, 35, pleaded guilty to assault. Judge Robert Gorin put him on nine months probation and fined him $100.

“I’m sorry for what I did,” said Thrasher in his defence.

Crown Prosecutor Jared Kelly told court police received a report about an assault in front of a convenience store in downtown Inuvik at 12:40 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2019. A man told police he was out at the bar, and when he had stepped out to get something Thrasher approached him in the street, threw him on the ground and attacked him, injuring his knee.

The next evening, police arrested Thrasher at his home.

“There is no evidence before the crown that this attack was provoked,” said Kelly.

Duty counsel Baljindar Rattan said Thrasher had been drinking “quite a bit” that night and lost control.

“When he drinks as much as he had, he becomes argumentative,” she said. “He is sorry for that.”

She added the court had received a letter of support for Thrasher for his service as a caregiver around Inuvik.

“The act itself is gratuitous,” she said. “But he is a productive citizen of society.”

Gorin accepted a joint submission from the Crown and Defence that recommended against house arrest.

“Mr. Thrasher, your conduct is indeed concerning,” said Gorin. “I’m not satisfied incarceration is necessary. I’m going to give you a second chance.

“I hope you know I’m giving you a break here. If you this sort of stuff in the future, you can expect a significant term of imprisonment.”