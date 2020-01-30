Inuvik man barred from driving for a year

Had unopened beer can in cup holder of vehicle while driving intoxicated

An Inuvik man has lost his driving privileges after pleading guilty to being intoxicated behind the wheel.

In Inuvik territorial court Jan. 21, a 35-year-old man, whom Inuvik Drum is choosing not to name because it’s his first impaired driving offence, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired. Chief Judge Robert Gorin fined him $1,500 and barred him from driving for a year.

Crown prosecutor Levi Karpa told court an RCMP officer was on patrol Nov. 10 at about 1:30 a.m. when he saw a jeep turn off Wolverine Road onto Raven Street at more than 50 kilometres an hour.

The officer stopped the vehicle and saw the accused driving. There was an unopened can of beer in the cup holder of the vehicle, and his eyes were glossed over.

A roadside test was conducted, which the man failed. He was then taken back to the RCMP detachment where he gave two breath samples, which came out at 0.15 and 0.13 blood alcohol content.

“He admits he made a stupid mistake to drive,” said defence lawyer Alanhea Vogt, adding he was dealing with a job loss from economic conditions at the time.

Noting he had a prior criminal record but this was his first impaired driving incident, Judge Gorin gave the minimum sentence for driving while intoxicated.

“You don’t have a lot of related convictions, but you do have quite a few other convictions that are pretty recent,” he said. “I’m not sure what’s behind these charges, but I suspect its alcohol.

“I suggest you deal with that.”