Functionality of Inuvik Fire department’s 105 foot ladder truck is being assessed after a person stole the truck and took it on a joyride towards Tsiigehtchic on Jan. 19.

While the truck was idling outside the department headquarters between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., an individual climbed into the drivers seat and drove off with the vehicle, which the fire department says could cost at least $750,000 to replace.

Advertisement

Upon noticing their truck was gone, firefighters called RCMP and began a search of the town. The truck was spotted shortly after 8 p.m. travelling past Gwich’in park and RCMP tailed it until they caught up with it North of Tsiigehtchic.

An individual found at the scene was arrested and remains in custody. The truck was able to be driven back to Inuvik and only minor damage has been observed so far, though the functionality of the vehicle is still being assessed.

“We do not consider the actions of this particular individual to be representative of our community,” said fire chief Cynthia Hammond in a release. “We believe our residents share our serious concerns about the theft of a vital emergency response vehicle.

“We wish to thank the RCMP, fire personnel and community members who assisted in safely locating the truck and returning it to the Fire Hall.”

More to come…