Youth at the Inuvik Curling Centre are rocking into the New Year, with the centre’s One on One Curling Challenge kicking off Dec. 5 and potentially continuing all the way into February. Played every Saturday, the weekend games are divided into two events, one for U15 curlers and the other for U12 curlers. The challenge is part of ongoing efforts by the centre to draw more interest in the sport among Inuvik’s youth.

